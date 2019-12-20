Save up to 40% on Dyson Pure Cool Fans, iRobot Roombas, and more at Home Depot
Friday, 20 December 2019 () Today only, as part of its Special Buy of the Day, Home Depot is discounting a selection of tech and home goods by up to *40%* with free shipping available on most orders. Or if you’re looking to secure any of today’s buys to put under the tree, in-store pickup is available as well. One standout is on Dyson’s Pure Cool Wi-Fi Air Purifier and Fan at *$249*. Usually selling for $350, like you’ll find at Amazon, today’s discount saves you nearly 30%, beats the lowest we’ve seen there by $81, and marks one of the lowest prices to date. With the ability to not only cool your home, but also remove 99.97% of allergens, Dyson’s Pure Cool Fan can integrate with your smart home. While you might not use it until spring rolls around, this is your chance to score a notable off-season discount and be ready for allergy season. Rated 4.4/5 stars. Be sure to shop the entire sale right here for more.
