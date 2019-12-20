Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Save up to 40% on Dyson Pure Cool Fans, iRobot Roombas, and more at Home Depot

9to5Toys Friday, 20 December 2019 ()
Today only, as part of its Special Buy of the Day, Home Depot is discounting a selection of tech and home goods by up to *40%* with free shipping available on most orders. Or if you’re looking to secure any of today’s buys to put under the tree, in-store pickup is available as well. One standout is on Dyson’s Pure Cool Wi-Fi Air Purifier and Fan at *$249*. Usually selling for $350, like you’ll find at Amazon, today’s discount saves you nearly 30%, beats the lowest we’ve seen there by $81, and marks one of the lowest prices to date. With the ability to not only cool your home, but also remove 99.97% of allergens, Dyson’s Pure Cool Fan can integrate with your smart home. While you might not use it until spring rolls around, this is your chance to score a notable off-season discount and be ready for allergy season. Rated 4.4/5 stars. Be sure to shop the entire sale right here for more.

more…

--------------------

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2ojdwfnWwSo

The post Save up to 40% on Dyson Pure Cool Fans, iRobot Roombas, and more at Home Depot appeared first on 9to5Toys.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: ABC 2 News WMAR - Published < > Embed
News video: Home Depot helps renovate the Cyril Soldiers House

Home Depot helps renovate the Cyril Soldiers House 01:21

 On Tuesday, the Home Depot Foundation helped the Cyril soldiers house with a big renovation.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

anith

Anith Gopal Save up to 40% on Dyson Pure Cool Fans, iRobot Roombas, and more at Home Depot https://t.co/XsLGVJO0GU 1 hour ago

Rayz1105

RayH RT @9to5toys: Save up to 40% on Dyson Pure Cool Fans, iRobot Roombas, and more at Home Depot https://t.co/kBpz6cdCeR by @blairaltland https… 1 hour ago

9to5toys

9to5Toys Save up to 40% on Dyson Pure Cool Fans, iRobot Roombas, and more at Home Depot https://t.co/kBpz6cdCeR by… https://t.co/TyGCW1ZYLz 1 hour ago

shangplaza

Shangri-La Plaza Last minute Christmas shopping! Keep your home allergy free and improve indoor air quality with the Dyson Pure Cool… https://t.co/yIr1kNllhx 5 hours ago

FeedYouDeals

Feed You Deals Dyson HP01 Pure Hot + Cool Desk Pu...: List Price: $449.99 Deal Price: $189.99 You Save: $57% https://t.co/h8rYZ9yN4f 12 hours ago

FeedYouDeals

Feed You Deals Dyson DP01 Pure Cool Link Desk Air...: List Price: $399.99 Deal Price: $199.99 You Save: $50%… https://t.co/CtrHmgJCpK 2 days ago

iBankDigital_io

iBank Digital Asset Limited time offer：Save $150 for Dyson pure hot + cool air purifying fan heater(original price: $749.99) Shop Dyso… https://t.co/F6GauZnNvp 3 days ago

iCashLoyalty

iCashRewards Limited time offer：Save $150 for Dyson pure hot + cool air purifying fan heater(original price: $749.99) Shop Dyso… https://t.co/HV6gz0VKph 3 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.