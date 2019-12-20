Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

The 10 best video games of 2019

The Verge Friday, 20 December 2019 ()
The 10 best video games of 2019Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge

Geese, ninjas, leather jackets, and more
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

WharryAndre

Andre Wharry Super Hexagon - Let&#39;s Play! (100 Best Video Games List Gameplay - #100) - https://t.co/QzG33tFV0w https://t.co/3icQFgRr8L 18 seconds ago

malabamizain

🍒 @zaynmalik I LOVE U BABE IM ALWAYS HERE FOR U YOU DESERVE ALL THE BEST AND ALL THE VIDEO GAMES IN THE WORLD 3 minutes ago

armchairarcade

Armchair Arcade Here Are 6 of the Best Video Games Where Gambling Features Prominently https://t.co/a6m1wukbzg https://t.co/MrarpG3okw 5 minutes ago

OllyWrites

Olly Smith RT @OllyWrites: Read my piece for Den of Geek UK on the best snow levels in video games, featuring The Last of Us, GTA V, Mafia II, Skyrim… 5 minutes ago

EricRudkin

Eric Rudkin 🍉 Series does micro storytelling so***well. Shepard is the one of the best protags in video games, and every squad… https://t.co/GXLlAnaBLq 6 minutes ago

IBRAHIMOVICADE2

IBRAHIMOVIC ADESANYĀ RT @Polygon: A landmark year for racing video games means even better days ahead on new consoles https://t.co/ONJTDYbdvM https://t.co/SoVZS… 8 minutes ago

green_spartan

Mario Sanchez RT @TheRealAndyMc: I know the video game industry is winding down as the holidays approach, so before everyone runs to the hills I wanted t… 9 minutes ago

sharfii_

izz yo boi sharfi RT @secretlabchairs: Why did Matumbaman join @teamsecret? Who talks the most in and outside of games? What keeps the former TI champion com… 9 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.