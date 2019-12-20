World’s Smallest Gingerbread House Is Made of Silicone Friday, 20 December 2019 ( 2 hours ago )

World's tiniest gingerbread house created in Canada (via McMaster University)



When it comes to the holidays, I say go big or go home. Travis Casagrande, on the other hand, takes the opposite approach. The McMaster University research associate created a microscopic gingerbread house, […]



The post World’s Smallest Gingerbread House Is Made of Silicone appeared first on Geek.com. World's tiniest gingerbread house created in Canada (via McMaster University)When it comes to the holidays, I say go big or go home. Travis Casagrande, on the other hand, takes the opposite approach. The McMaster University research associate created a microscopic gingerbread house, […]The post World’s Smallest Gingerbread House Is Made of Silicone appeared first on Geek.com. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this