These are the latest Apple Arcade games for iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Mac, and Apple TV

Friday, 20 December 2019 ( 6 hours ago )

Apple Arcade launched with close to 100 titles and the service is seeing new games added regularly. Follow along with our guide on the latest from Apple’s gaming service.



more…



The post These are the latest Apple Arcade games for iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Mac, and Apple TV appeared first on 9to5Mac. 👓 View full article



0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

2 days ago < > Embed Credit: TechnoBuffalo VAN - Published Apple BUYS Tesla 11:43 Keep your tech safe with Bitdefender 2020 (6 Months Free!): https://www.bitdefender.com/media/html/consumer/new/JR-get-6months-total-security-2020/?cid=inf%7Cc%7cJR%7C6mytIs Apple buying Tesla? Well, not really BUT it did almost happen. There's also been a lot of other secret acquisitions Apple has...