Score Onkyo’s 7.2-Channel AirPlay 2 A/V Receiver for $294 and save $135

9to5Toys Friday, 20 December 2019 ()
Newegg currently offers the Onkyo TX-NR595 7.2-Channel AirPlay 2 A/V Receiver for *$294 shipped* when code *93XPD84* has been applied at checkout. Usually selling for $429, today’s offer saves you $135, beats the Amazon low by $52, and is best price we’ve seen overall. Onkyo’s A/V Receiver comes equipped with six HDMI inputs, 4K HDR pass-through, and more. AirPlay 2 support steals the show in terms of wireless connectivity, but this model can also integrate into Sonos setups. Plus, you’ll be able to enjoy Dolby Atmos audio as well, which rounds out the package. Rated 3.9/5 stars.

