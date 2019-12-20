Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

WD’s new 14TB USB 3.0 Hard Drive hits all-time low at $200 ($110 off), more

9to5Toys Friday, 20 December 2019 ()
Best Buy currently offers the WD Easystore 14TB External USB 3.0 Hard Drive for* $199.99 shipped*. Usually selling for $310, today’s offer marks only the second price drop we’ve seen, beats the previous discount by $10, and is a new all-time low. Featuring USB 3.0 speeds, this desktop hard drive delivers up to 5Gb/s performance. As one of the first consumer-oriented 14TB drives on the market, this is a great option for bolstering your setup’s storage pool with a single drive. So far it carries a 4/5 star rating, and other WD Easystore drives are well-reviewed, too. More below.

more…

--------------------

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2ojdwfnWwSo

The post WD’s new 14TB USB 3.0 Hard Drive hits all-time low at $200 ($110 off), more appeared first on 9to5Toys.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Peugeot e-208 GT – Test drive & Full Review [Video]Peugeot e-208 GT – Test drive & Full Review

The new Peugeot 208 is a small car that optically and technically brings a lot of new. But besides the design, the little French has much more to offer. In addition the Peugeot 208 is available as an..

Credit: AutoMotoTV     Duration: 17:05Published

Grinch Steals Donations From Holiday Toy Drive [Video]Grinch Steals Donations From Holiday Toy Drive

Volunteers in one Suffolk County community are scrambling to make the holidays bright after a Grinch stole gifts meant for needy children; CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 01:51Published


Recent related news from verified sources

LaCie’s Rugged 4TB Portable USB 3.0 Hard Drive can be yours for $116 ($34 off)

Amazon is currently offering the LaCie Rugged 4TB Portable USB 3.0 Hard Drive for *$115.95 shipped*. Down from its $150 going rate, today’s offer saves you...
9to5Toys

Thunderbolt 3 adapter guide: How to connect an iPhone, display, hard drive, and more to a MacBook Pro or MacBook Air

The new MacBook Pro comes with two or four external ports, depending on the model you pick. And the new MacBook Air has a pair of ports. But those ports are only...
Macworld

You Might Like


Tweets about this

aw93053

アレックス 14tb PS4 hard drive full. 1 day ago

MatrixfanLive

László Babus WD Red 14TB NAS Hard Drive Review Mother of capacity! https://t.co/aO9byjQlzG 2 days ago

Alex_Melentiev

Alex Melentiev WD Red 14TB NAS Hard Drive Review https://t.co/b3rdXQE9He 4 days ago

Gambit896

Ben Jones RT @TweakTown: .@WesternDigital Red 14TB NAS Hard Drive Review https://t.co/5XDwnJQh1B https://t.co/nQFnqC8Vjc 5 days ago

Roto_Deals

RotoDeals Check out this deal Price: $349.99 Old Price: $527.12 34.0% OFF! Seagate Exos X16 14TB 7200 RPM SATA 6Gb/s 256… https://t.co/09W5aNisL1 5 days ago

TweakTown

TweakTown .@WesternDigital Red 14TB NAS Hard Drive Review https://t.co/5XDwnJQh1B https://t.co/nQFnqC8Vjc 5 days ago

TylerBernath

Tyler Bernath WD Red 14TB NAS Hard Drive Review https://t.co/JTpHmMtcT1 5 days ago

CoolDealCA

CoolDeal Seagate Exos X16 14TB 7200 RPM...ise Hard Drive (ST14000NM001G) - down 33.60% ($177.13) to $349.99 from $527.12… https://t.co/EItFSqqp2n 6 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.