What to read and play after watching The Witcher on Netflix

The Verge Friday, 20 December 2019 ()
What to read and play after watching The Witcher on NetflixImage: Netflix

So you’ve just finished watching Geralt grimace his way through eight episodes of Netflix’s new fantasy epic The Witcher. There’s a good chance you want more. Maybe it was the deep world-building that enticed you or all of the monster-hunting. Maybe it was Henry Cavill’s piercing yellow eyes. Either way, you’re in luck: you don’t have to wait for the second season to get more of Geralt. The Witcher is based on a series of fantasy novels by Polish author Andrzej Sapkowski, which also spawned a series of video games from CD Projekt Red so there is already a lot of The Witcher in the world to dive into. If you’re brand-new to the series, here are the best places to start.

-What to read-

The obvious place to start would be the very first W...
News video: Henry Cavill slept in 'The Witcher' armour to get into character

Henry Cavill slept in 'The Witcher' armour to get into character 00:49

 Henry Cavill slept in his costume for the Netflix adaptation fantasy series 'The Witcher' to help make his character's look more authentic, revealing that he found it difficult to part with the clothes he wears as the titular character.

