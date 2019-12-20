Global  

'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' is expected to flop at the box office in China

Business Insider Friday, 20 December 2019 ()
'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' is expected to flop at the box office in China· "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" is expected to flop in China over the weekend after a lackluster Friday box office.
· The "Star Wars" franchise has struggled in China and each movie in the Disney era has earned less there than the last.
· "The Rise of Skywalker" is expected to have a big opening domestically this...
0
'Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker': Exclusive Interview With Billy Dee Williams & J.J. Abrams

'Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker': Exclusive Interview With Billy Dee Williams & J.J. Abrams 01:55

 Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker: Exclusive Interview With Billy Dee Williams & J.J. Abrams - Lucasfilm and director J.J. Abrams join forces once again to take viewers on an epic journey to a galaxy far, far away with Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, the riveting conclusion of the seminal Skywalker...

