Friday, 20 December 2019 ( 5 days ago )

The Epic Games Holiday Sale is live from now through January 1st. After securing loads of notable PC exclusives across 2019 and beyond, Epic is now offering its community a series of free games and a notable on-going $10 Epic Coupon promotion. Head below for all of the details. more…



--------------------



Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2ojdwfnWwSo



The post Epic Games Holiday Sale offers 12 free games, $10 coupons, and more appeared first on 9to5Toys. 👓 View full article

