Epic Games Holiday Sale offers 12 free games, $10 coupons, and more
Friday, 20 December 2019 () The Epic Games Holiday Sale is live from now through January 1st. After securing loads of notable PC exclusives across 2019 and beyond, Epic is now offering its community a series of free games and a notable on-going $10 Epic Coupon promotion. Head below for all of the details. more…
To kickoff the Christmas Eve festivities, ComiXology has discounting a wide selection of graphic novels and single issues. Amongst all of its offers, we’re... 9to5Toys Also reported by •Polygon •engadget
· *The Epic Games Store is giving away a free game every day until New Year's Day 2020, but you'll have to log in daily to claim each one.*
· *The Epic Games... Business Insider Also reported by •PC World