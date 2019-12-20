The best memes from Trump's impeachment so far

Friday, 20 December 2019 () · The internet has had plenty to say about the developments of the impeachment probe, from the moment that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced the inquiry at the end of September to the public hearings before the final House vote.
· Here are some of the best memes from President Donald Trump's impeachment so far.
· Visit...
Tulsi Gabbard, a presidential Democratic candidate, voted “present” during the impeachment trial. She was the only member not to vote “yes” or “no” against President Donald Trump’s impeachment. According to Politico, the vote wasn’t a surprise because beforehand Gabbard offered an...