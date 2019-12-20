Boeing Starliner Fails Space Station Test Flight, Ends Up in Wrong Orbit Friday, 20 December 2019 ( 3 hours ago )

A United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket with Boeing’s CST-100 Starliner spacecraft onboard is seen as it is rollout out of the Vertical Integration Facility to the launch pad at Space Launch Complex 41 ahead of the Orbital Flight Test mission, Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019 at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida. The Orbital Flight Test with be Starliner’s maiden mission to the International Space Station for NASA's Commercial Crew Program. The mission, currently targeted for a 6:26 a.m. EST launch on Dec. 20, will serve as an end-to-end test of the system's capabilities. Photo Credit: (NASA/Joel Kowsky)



The mission started smoothly with a textbook launch, but things went wrong when the CST-100 tried to align its orbit with the ISS. According to NASA, the Starliner won't be able to reach the space station at all, making this test yet another major setback for Boeing and the Commercial Crew Program.



