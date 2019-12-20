Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Boeing Starliner Fails Space Station Test Flight, Ends Up in Wrong Orbit

ExtremeTech Friday, 20 December 2019 ()
Boeing Starliner Fails Space Station Test Flight, Ends Up in Wrong OrbitA United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket with Boeing’s CST-100 Starliner spacecraft onboard is seen as it is rollout out of the Vertical Integration Facility to the launch pad at Space Launch Complex 41 ahead of the Orbital Flight Test mission, Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019 at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida. The Orbital Flight Test with be Starliner’s maiden mission to the International Space Station for NASA's Commercial Crew Program. The mission, currently targeted for a 6:26 a.m. EST launch on Dec. 20, will serve as an end-to-end test of the system's capabilities. Photo Credit: (NASA/Joel Kowsky)

The mission started smoothly with a textbook launch, but things went wrong when the CST-100 tried to align its orbit with the ISS. According to NASA, the Starliner won't be able to reach the space station at all, making this test yet another major setback for Boeing and the Commercial Crew Program. 

The post Boeing Starliner Fails Space Station Test Flight, Ends Up in Wrong Orbit appeared first on ExtremeTech.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida - Published < > Embed
News video: First Starliner crew capsule test flight launches at Cape Canaveral

First Starliner crew capsule test flight launches at Cape Canaveral 04:52

 Boeing's new Starliner capsule is rocketing toward the International Space Station on its first test flight. Friday's liftoff from Cape Canaveral, Florida, marks the start of a crucial dress rehearsal for next year's inaugural launch with astronauts. The Starliner carries Christmas treats and...

You Might Like


Tweets about this

MatthewKeysLive

Matthew Keys Boeing Starliner won't reach space station as intended, NASA says, because it burned too much fuel at launch https://t.co/LrNd1N1TUZ 37 seconds ago

EneroZorongo

Javier Lobera Boeing's Starliner Won't Reach Space Station, NASA Chief Says https://t.co/gAhGLgBvKq 48 seconds ago

Dperogrullo

Døctoяperrфgrullo RT @faakto: Boeing's Starliner test capsule fails in space station mission https://t.co/sW8YZcxAOP 4 minutes ago

karlheinzbergem

karlheinzbergem RT @dwnews: Boeing’s new Starliner launch is part of NASA's plans to end dependence on Russia's Soyuz rocket to transport astronauts and su… 7 minutes ago

Bottest75162951

Bottest Greetings! Boeing's Starliner Won't Reach Space Station, NASA Chief Says: Boeing's Starliner astronaut taxi suffere… https://t.co/dBxisbEgVU 7 minutes ago

newsfilterio

newsfilter.io UPDATE 9-Boeing's Starliner test capsule fails in space station mission $BA $LMT https://t.co/bcrinxgw5k 7 minutes ago

LeiCreatives

Lei Shi Just when I published a video talking about the problem around various part suppliers in the US space industry, th… https://t.co/HuMJGUhirq 8 minutes ago

tschet

Douglas Tschetter RT @OdoyleCharlotte: Boeing, whose planes fall out of the air, says its spacecraft has failed to reach its orbit. This is fine with Trump's… 9 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.