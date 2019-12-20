Google CEO Sundar Pichai's salary was just raised to $2 million, but he's set up to make at least $240 million more if he sticks around and the company hits its targets (GOOG)
Friday, 20 December 2019 () · Sundar Pichai has been CEO of Google since 2015, and he was recently named CEO of Google's parent company Alphabet.
· A December 17 SEC filing revealed that Pichai is getting a pay raise for his new dual roles.
· His salary will increase to $2 million, plus millions more in stock, some of which will by tied to the...