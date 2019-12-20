Apple opens its revamped bug bounty program to the public
Friday, 20 December 2019 () Apple has opened its bug bounty program to all security researchers, offering rewards of $1 million or more for discoveries of major flaws in its operating systems.
The program, which had been open by invitation only since its launch in 2016, now includes operating systems beyond iOS. Apple first announced at the Black Hat conference in August that it was opening the program to the public, and that iCloud, iPadOS, macOS, tvOS, and watchOS would be on the bug bounty list.
Researchers have to submit a detailed description of the issue, and enough detail to allow Apple to reproduce it.
"The program includes a 50 percent bonus for bugs discovered in beta"
The top payouts will go to researchers who discover bugs that affect multiple Apple...