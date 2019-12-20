Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Apple opens its revamped bug bounty program to the public

The Verge Friday, 20 December 2019 ()
Apple opens its revamped bug bounty program to the publicApple has opened its bug bounty program to all security researchers, offering rewards of $1 million or more for discoveries of major flaws in its operating systems.

The program, which had been open by invitation only since its launch in 2016, now includes operating systems beyond iOS. Apple first announced at the Black Hat conference in August that it was opening the program to the public, and that iCloud, iPadOS, macOS, tvOS, and watchOS would be on the bug bounty list.

Researchers have to submit a detailed description of the issue, and enough detail to allow Apple to reproduce it.

"The program includes a 50 percent bonus for bugs discovered in beta"

The top payouts will go to researchers who discover bugs that affect multiple Apple...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

lagificom

lagificom Apple opens its revamped bug bounty program to the public https://t.co/IzM4eLQY52 32 minutes ago

hw_dean

Not followed by anyone you're following RT @verge: Apple opens its revamped bug bounty program to the public https://t.co/FJwPRawu1S https://t.co/tKVKIkrCh0 41 minutes ago

TINTechBloggers

TIN-Tech Bloggers Apple opens its revamped bug bounty program to the public ((Kim Lyons)/The Verge) https://t.co/zkFw0gyn6v 46 minutes ago

ByteFunding

Byte Funding #apple opens its revamped bug bounty program to the public https://t.co/LL396vH7KO https://t.co/gOdC7Qvhs2 52 minutes ago

RobinFromXipe

Robin Xipe Apple opens its revamped bug bounty program to the public Read More in https://t.co/s9dYRlTbk0 Thank you verge Xipe_tech 1 hour ago

techie_wiz

Techie Wiz RT @DerekTMcKinney: 🤓🤔👍 #knownews #tech Apple opens its revamped bug bounty program to the public Apple has opened its bug https://t.co/taU… 1 hour ago

feedmuch

Got feedmuch? Verge iOS: Apple opens its revamped bug bounty program to the public https://t.co/vgkDJhcjeE 1 hour ago

DerekTMcKinney

Derek T McKinney 🤓🤔👍 #knownews #tech Apple opens its revamped bug bounty program to the public Apple has opened its bug https://t.co/taUAcLwfJk 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.