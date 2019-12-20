Hyundai will show off a flying car concept at CES Friday, 20 December 2019 ( 8 hours ago )

It wouldn't be CES without companies showing off wildly ambitious tech, and Hyundai plans to accommodate. On January 6th, the South Korean automaker will introduce the public to its first Personal Air Vehicle (PAV), as well as two other concepts: An... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this E̷l̴i̵a̶s̷v̷!̵l̴3̶ Hyundai will show off a flying car concept at CES https://t.co/Rz2q0b0JK8 2 minutes ago Gerardo Sangronis Hyundai will show off a flying car concept at CES https://t.co/lpIHqigjMN https://t.co/tNlKLsdD0k 1 hour ago MaxInWeb RT @engadget: Hyundai will show off a flying car concept at CES https://t.co/VXm0BH1ktF https://t.co/RoDwIpvZ2C 1 hour ago Sabir Hyundai will show off a flying car concept at CES https://t.co/8Zdr5fLShA via @engadget 2 hours ago Infinixity Hyundai will show off a flying car concept at CES https://t.co/yKzqMdH8H9 https://t.co/91f2NCT2Hx 2 hours ago HipHopToGo Hyundai will show off a flying car concept at CES https://t.co/9LPu9Krov1 2 hours ago Jeroen Bartelse Hyundai will show off a flying car concept at CES https://t.co/yDMHuSi2kr via @engadget #UAM #aviation #insurtech… https://t.co/0gMQvbwouk 2 hours ago MuseumToday Hyundai will show off a flying car concept at CES https://t.co/7vxmzzUHh0 2 hours ago