An app developer is accusing Apple of quietly changing the way it ranks apps in the App Store, further fueling concerns about the influence of big tech companies (AAPL)
Friday, 20 December 2019 () · An app developer is accusing Apple of having manipulated app rankings in its App Store in new court filings.
· The app developer said it realized that its app had suddenly jumped in Apple's rankings following a report from The New York Times about the tech giant's apps being ranked highly in its own store.
· The court...
The Top Apps of the 2010s. With the decade coming to an end, app store intelligence firm App Annie has released its Decade in Review analysis. Here are the top 10 most-downloaded apps of the decade. 1. Facebook. 2. Facebook Messenger. 3. WhatsApp Messenger. 4. Instagram. 5. Snapchat. 6. Skype. 7....