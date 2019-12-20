Global  

Motorola's new $1,500 Razr flip phone has been delayed, and the company says it's due to high demand

Business Insider Friday, 20 December 2019
Motorola's new $1,500 Razr flip phone has been delayed, and the company says it's due to high demand· Motorola has delayed the launch of its $1,500 foldable Razr phone due to popular demand.
· The company hasn't said when the phone will launch, but did say the timing shouldn't be very different from its original timeframe.
· The Razr is a revival of the popular flip phone Razr launched in the early 2000s, but with a...
News video: Digital Trends Live 12.19.19 - Samsung's Latest Flip Phone + New York Times Location Tracking Expose

Digital Trends Live 12.19.19 - Samsung's Latest Flip Phone + New York Times Location Tracking Expose

 On the show today: Leaked images of Samsung's latest foldable flip phone; Facebook acquired a cloud gaming company; Boeing to launch its Starliner spacecraft tomorrow from Cape Canaveral; Alexa doesn't like holiday arguments, will attempt to change the subject; Top YouTube creators are taking home...

ILoveVi05606098

I Love Video Games Motorola’s new $1,500 Razr flip phone has been delayed, and the company says it’s due to high demand… https://t.co/A9gL1D2yYZ 12 minutes ago

urio_za

Miguel Rios RT @CNN: Motorola's reboot of its legendary Razr flip phone reportedly isn't going to arrive in 2019 https://t.co/BGrO4sMmCC https://t.co/l… 29 minutes ago

omersyed

Omer Syed Motorola slightly delays Razr preorder and launch timing due to high demand https://t.co/0DfbtWMK9b https://t.co/wM9j2nYJMw 35 minutes ago

JasonKeever

thejasonkeever Hell yeah! I used to love my Razr back in 2003 through 2005 (Triple Platinum I called it). Looks like I have a new… https://t.co/TzL5eDbN4R 1 hour ago

CositoDePizza

Cosito de Pizza Want Motorola's new foldable Razr? You'll have to wait https://t.co/msZUBGpNkE https://t.co/qglLkyX9wG 1 hour ago

_Raleigh_NC

Raleigh NewsChannel Raleigh News You'll have to wait for the Motorola Razr foldable phone - CNN https://t.co/K2auqFdU6h https://t.co/CdHq2TQzr9 1 hour ago

MunibBinAli

Munib Bin Ali Want Motorola's new foldable Razr? You'll have to wait https://t.co/IrLIlk6BKe https://t.co/IJhT7WLeMR 1 hour ago

AroundDIndia

Around The India Motorola's new $1,500 Razr flip phone has been delayed, and the company says it's due to high demand - Business Ins… https://t.co/Y5JGDhTsB3 2 hours ago

