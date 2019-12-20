Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Amazon + Google Play have HD/4K movies like John Wick, Sicario, more from $4

9to5Toys Friday, 20 December 2019 ()
Amazon is offering a number of digital HD movies at just *$4*. One of our favorites is John Wick, which normally goes for up to $13. John Wick is a must-see action/adventure movie if you’re a fan of the style. It has a fantastic storyline and action like none-other. Keanu Reeves plays John Wick fantastically, offering a stellar performance all around. Plus, this purchase will become a permanent addition to your library. Rated 4.6/5 stars. Keep reading for more great movie deals.

more…

--------------------

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2ojdwfnWwSo

The post Amazon + Google Play have HD/4K movies like John Wick, Sicario, more from $4 appeared first on 9to5Toys.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.