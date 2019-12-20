Global  

Monoprice’s Sous Vide Water Oven now $30 (Reg. $100) + Anova deals from $70

9to5Toys Friday, 20 December 2019 ()
Monoprice is offering its Strata Home Sous Vide Water Oven for *$30 shipped*. This model is regularly $100 or more at Monoprice and it has never dropped below $106 at Amazon. Not only is this oven-style sous vide cooker a little bit easier to work with (you don’t need to provide your own water bath), but it’s also now one of the most affordable solutions we have ever tracked. The magnetic driven circulation system and all-in-one nature makes this one of the most convenient sous vide options out there. The touch display makes for easy customized cooking adjustments and the 8.5-quart water bath is more than enough to feed the whole family. Rated 4+ stars. Be sure to head below for more sous-vide deals. more…

--------------------

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2ojdwfnWwSo

