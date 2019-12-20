Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

How to make a GIF on your Samsung Galaxy S10 using the Camera app, and easily save or share it

Business Insider Friday, 20 December 2019 ()
How to make a GIF on your Samsung Galaxy S10 using the Camera app, and easily save or share it· It's easy to make a GIF on your Samsung Galaxy S10 with the Camera app. 
· To make a GIF on a Galaxy S10, change your camera settings to "Create GIF" when holding down the shutter button — then you'll be able to make your GIF in real-time. 
· Visit Business Insider's homepage for more stories.

GIFs have become a...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

__lemongrab

𝓂𝒾𝒸𝒽𝒾𝓀𝑜 🦂 I WANNA MAKE IT POP IN YOUR FACE LIKE SAMSUNG 2 minutes ago

HPTarget

HP Targeting, Inc. How to make a GIF on your Samsung Galaxy S10 using the Camera app, and easily save or share it… https://t.co/Vngk0L6hUZ 50 minutes ago

marciojmsilva

Márcio M. Silva How to make a GIF on your Samsung Galaxy S10 using the Camera app, and easily save or share it… https://t.co/08B22xKE6p 50 minutes ago

marciojmsilva

Márcio M. Silva How to make a GIF on your Samsung Galaxy S10 using the Camera app, and easily save or share it… https://t.co/nW0hfmOJv3 58 minutes ago

SAI

Business Insider Tech How to make a GIF on your Samsung Galaxy S10 using the Camera app, and easily save or share it https://t.co/EUwiMc4vxs 1 hour ago

cryptosmallfry

Crypto Fry RT @TronLinkWallet: How to make a transaction in #TronLink with Samsung Blockchain Keystore? Check the video guide below. Experience the se… 4 hours ago

PhonesrusHumble

Boost Humble MAKE THE SWITCH FOR BUY ONE GET ONE FREE PROMOTION WITH THE SAMSUNG GALAXY A20!!! Make Boost Mobile your home for t… https://t.co/VC4xZsgc6e 4 hours ago

VeraleeVeralee

Pamela Veralee Simpson Don't make me laugh! I would bet everything I own, including my Samsung Galaxy 9+, my beloved little car, my Yamaha… https://t.co/uW1ExDbg5O 4 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.