Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Budget Tesla Model X Killer: MG ZS EV Electric SUV Hypermiles 500km

Fossbytes Saturday, 21 December 2019 ()
An MG ZS EV electric SUV is a budget Tesla Model X killer capable of hypermiling 500 km on a single charge. The challenge was completed by Bjorn Nyland, an EV enthusiast who regularly performs long-range battery efficiency tests. He has also done a hypermiling challenge with a Hyundai Kona (66 kWh version). Now, you […]

The post Budget Tesla Model X Killer: MG ZS EV Electric SUV Hypermiles 500km appeared first on Fossbytes.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.