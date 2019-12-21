Saturday, 21 December 2019 ( 8 hours ago )

An MG ZS EV electric SUV is a budget Tesla Model X killer capable of hypermiling 500 km on a single charge. The challenge was completed by Bjorn Nyland, an EV enthusiast who regularly performs long-range battery efficiency tests. He has also done a hypermiling challenge with a Hyundai Kona (66 kWh version). Now, you […]



The post Budget Tesla Model X Killer: MG ZS EV Electric SUV Hypermiles 500km appeared first on Fossbytes. 👓 View full article

