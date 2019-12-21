Amazon slashes $200 off DEWALT’s Brushless + Cordless 6-Tool Combo, now $649

Saturday, 21 December 2019 ( 10 minutes ago )

Amazon is offering the DEWALT Brushless Cordless 6-Tool Combo (DCK695P2) for *$649 shipped*. That’s $200 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $116. If you’re unfamiliar with the benefits of tools with brushless motors, a quick rundown includes automatic sensing of the job at hand for real-time adjustments to power. They also require less maintenance, are often smaller and lighter, last longer overall, and more. This specific DEWALT combo includes a hammer drill, work light, circular saw, impact driver, reciprocating saw, and angle grinder. You’ll also find two batteries, a charger, and handy carrying bag. Rated 4.3/5 stars. more…



