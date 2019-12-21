TikTok’s national security scrutiny tightens as U.S. Navy reportedly bans popular social app Saturday, 21 December 2019 ( 6 hours ago )

TikTok may be the fastest-growing social network in the history of the internet, but it is also quickly becoming the fastest-growing security threat and thorn in the side of U.S. China hawks. The latest, according to a notice published by the U.S. Navy this past week and reported on by Reuters and the South China […] 👓 View full article

