TikTok’s national security scrutiny tightens as U.S. Navy reportedly bans popular social app

TechCrunch Saturday, 21 December 2019 ()
TikTok may be the fastest-growing social network in the history of the internet, but it is also quickly becoming the fastest-growing security threat and thorn in the side of U.S. China hawks. The latest, according to a notice published by the U.S. Navy this past week and reported on by Reuters and the South China […]
