Tesla code hints Model 3 might get 100kWh battery and Ludicrous Mode
Saturday, 21 December 2019 () Tesla's Model 3 might get features normally reserved for its larger, more expensive siblings. Code sleuth Green has discovered references in Tesla's software to a number of potential improvements to the 'entry' EV, most notably a 100kWh battery. It...
Tesla surged as much as 3.4% Wednesday to an intraday record high, closing in on CEO Elon Musk's $420-per-share goal. The stock traded as high as $395.20 per share, jumping after Bloomberg reported that the automaker is exploring a 20% price cut for its Model 3 sedan in China. Tesla is up about 54%...
