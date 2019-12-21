Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Tesla code hints Model 3 might get 100kWh battery and Ludicrous Mode

engadget Saturday, 21 December 2019 ()
Tesla's Model 3 might get features normally reserved for its larger, more expensive siblings. Code sleuth Green has discovered references in Tesla's software to a number of potential improvements to the 'entry' EV, most notably a 100kWh battery. It...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wochit News - Published < > Embed
News video: Tesla Soars, Closing In On Elon Musk's Goal

Tesla Soars, Closing In On Elon Musk's Goal 00:33

 Tesla surged as much as 3.4% Wednesday to an intraday record high, closing in on CEO Elon Musk's $420-per-share goal. The stock traded as high as $395.20 per share, jumping after Bloomberg reported that the automaker is exploring a 20% price cut for its Model 3 sedan in China. Tesla is up about 54%...

You Might Like


Tweets about this

ClubSignage

Club Signage 📲 Tesla code hints Model 3 might get 100kWh battery and Ludicrous Mode https://t.co/3V7coxG8an https://t.co/rlyivLX3qw 51 minutes ago

Eliteelite18

Elite Tesla code hints Model 3 might get 100kWh battery and Ludicrous Mode #Bahrain https://t.co/5xDXj4Tmjt 1 hour ago

Blooweels

❄BLOOWEELS❄ Tesla code hints Model 3 might get 100kWh battery and Ludicrous Mode https://t.co/0yUDhnthty via @engadget 2 hours ago

exatienda_com

exaforo.com Tesla code hints Model 3 might get 100kWh battery and Ludicrous Mode https://t.co/m1wQJSLMsa (https://t.co/9rLpzYUT9X) 2 hours ago

SystemsCombined

Combined Systems Technology Tesla code hints Model 3 might get 100kWh battery and Ludicrous Mode https://t.co/wJMFspoPM5 #engadget #technology #security 2 hours ago

tom_taylor

Tom Taylor Tesla code hints Model 3 might get 100kWh battery and Ludicrous Mode https://t.co/7waaMBar13 #engadget #tomgadget 2 hours ago

globalxmagzine

Global X Magzine engadget: Tesla code hints Model 3 might get 100kWh battery and Ludicrous Mode https://t.co/DztczVCq4W https://t.co/WMPrbOFma3 2 hours ago

TeslaNapaValley

Tesla Napa Valley Napa Valley Tesla Tesla code hints Model 3 might get 100kWh battery and Ludicrous Mode - Engadget… https://t.co/6gIJjvgXz5 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.