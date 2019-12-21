Tesla code hints Model 3 might get 100kWh battery and Ludicrous Mode

Saturday, 21 December 2019 ( 1 day ago )

Tesla's Model 3 might get features normally reserved for its larger, more expensive siblings. Code sleuth Green has discovered references in Tesla's software to a number of potential improvements to the 'entry' EV, most notably a 100kWh battery. It... 👓 View full article



0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

4 days ago < > Embed Credit: Wochit News - Published Tesla Soars, Closing In On Elon Musk's Goal 00:33 Tesla surged as much as 3.4% Wednesday to an intraday record high, closing in on CEO Elon Musk's $420-per-share goal. The stock traded as high as $395.20 per share, jumping after Bloomberg reported that the automaker is exploring a 20% price cut for its Model 3 sedan in China. Tesla is up about 54%...