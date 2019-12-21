Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Original Content podcast: ‘The Rise of Skywalker’ makes some questionable choices

TechCrunch Saturday, 21 December 2019 ()
“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” opened Friday to mediocre reviews, though it’s not clear whether those reviews will put any real damper on audience enthusiasm. In the meantime, all three of your hosts of the Original Content podcast have seen the movie. And we all agree that “The Rise of Skywalker,” while flawed, is […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Rise of Skywalker cast on how to celebrate the holidays, Star Wars style

Rise of Skywalker cast on how to celebrate the holidays, Star Wars style 02:11

 Cast of 'Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker' discuss how their characters would celebrate the festive season at the European premiere.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Bethanieah60

Bethanie Gustus Original Content podcast: ‘The Rise of Skywalker’ makes some questionable choices https://t.co/27eKm5FWpc 4 minutes ago

ISTincorp

ISTManager Original Content podcast: ‘The Rise of Skywalker’ makes some questionable choices https://t.co/RPKi8C89QL 14 minutes ago

FarzalSays

Farzal Khan Original Content podcast: ‘The Rise of Skywalker’ makes some questionable choices https://t.co/rlXdIj85hc “Star War… https://t.co/Bbz1JgcTvD 15 minutes ago

SatScript

Satisfactionscript Original Content podcast: ‘The Rise of Skywalker’ makes some questionable choices https://t.co/bnlSepPEuv https://t.co/gY05uJEJk6 25 minutes ago

igor_os777

Igor Os Original Content podcast: ‘The Rise of Skywalker’ makes some questionable choices https://t.co/z7HTm5usom… https://t.co/FQpsIrQ4H4 51 minutes ago

NewsBreakouts

News Breakouts Original Content podcast: ‘The Rise of Skywalker’ makes some questionable choices... https://t.co/3DRzgvTyAX 2 hours ago

NewsBreakouts

News Breakouts Original Content podcast: ‘The Rise of Skywalker’ makes some questionable choices, https://t.co/Ej4YZSn0vY 2 hours ago

TechGeekRebel

TECH|GEEK|REBEL Original Content podcast: ‘The Rise of Skywalker’ makes some questionable choices https://t.co/6V2YIyUlho #tech… https://t.co/WlPPfZT2dO 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.