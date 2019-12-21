Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Watch Boeing's Starliner attempt a landing starting at 6:45AM ET

engadget Saturday, 21 December 2019 ()
Boeing's Starliner fell short of the main goal for its inaugural test flight, but the company and NASA are hoping to end the mission on a better note. They've committed to a landing attempt for the (currently uncrewed) capsule on December 22nd, with...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

rosesarered23

🎄Mari-Bells Bowkor🎄 RT @MuchScrolling: An exciting space capsule landing? Boeing is attempting a landing Sunday, December 22, 2019 starting at 6:45AM ET https:… 19 minutes ago

craftconcept

CraftConcept Watch Boeing's Starliner attempt a landing starting at 6:45AM ET https://t.co/D6no5cueZj 23 minutes ago

MaxInWeb82

MaxInWeb RT @engadget: Watch Boeing's Starliner attempt a landing starting at 6:45AM ET https://t.co/hFVubXLdnL https://t.co/5C1ZlJmK7p 30 minutes ago

MuchScrolling

Too Much Scrolling An exciting space capsule landing? Boeing is attempting a landing Sunday, December 22, 2019 starting at 6:45AM ET… https://t.co/knqcYLK0fR 36 minutes ago

php_wwwshop

phpdevelopers #phpdevelopers Watch Boeing's Starliner attempt a landing starting at 6:45AM ET : https://t.co/pBAIfl2la2 36 minutes ago

Spaceolizer

Space Trends Watch #Boeing's Starliner attempt a landing starting at 6:45AM ET #NationalAeronauticsandSpaceAdministration… https://t.co/JeLRp15kBC 42 minutes ago

DutchCarrie

Dutch Carrie Watch Boeing's Starliner attempt a landing starting at 6:45AM ET https://t.co/G9YjST6MAX https://t.co/kbXWYzqdOY 44 minutes ago

GeekDealsTop007

GeekDeals.Top Watch Boeing's Starliner attempt a landing starting at 6:45AM ET https://t.co/DssPuWgkWN via @circleboom 45 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.