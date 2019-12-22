Here’s What You Should Know About Geralt of Rivia in Netflix’s ‘The Witcher’

Showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich explains that 'The Witcher' revolves around three main characters.
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:30Published 3 days ago
Freya Allen heaps praise on her 'The Witcher' cast, crew and showrunner.
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:21Published 3 days ago
𝓑𝓾𝓭𝓸𝓸𝓻 🏹 RT @atinyhwa9: #تحرش_ميدل_بيست the whole world should know what’s happening here we ain’t going to stop https://t.co/hRMhcmXH2T 1 minute ago
jk RT @sehunivers: at least exo is honest, caring and not pretending around us. even tho they are not here often, they know what we doing and… 2 minutes ago
Julie @WattzzD @Kacy10000 @marvin_hill123 @winwithTrump45 @DennisH59386592 @Larry007Legend @Fueldog1 @_Fat_Nixon… https://t.co/txdmrTC6Dt 3 minutes ago
Queen Jynx Dogen: What do you think's wrong with my brain, doctor?
Dr. Loboto: How should I know? I'm a dentist! But here's w… https://t.co/PqehYahdVf 15 minutes ago