Sunday, 22 December 2019 ( 2 hours ago )

A character breakdown of Geralt of Rivia in Netflix's 'The Witcher.' (Photo Credit: James Minchin / Netflix)



The day has finally arrived: Netflix’s original series The Witcher is available for you to binge in its entirety just in time for the weekend. The series stars Henry Cavill as Geralt of […]



The post Here’s What You Should Know About Geralt of Rivia in Netflix’s ‘The Witcher’ appeared first on Geek.com. A character breakdown of Geralt of Rivia in Netflix's 'The Witcher.' (Photo Credit: James Minchin / Netflix)The day has finally arrived: Netflix’s original series The Witcher is available for you to binge in its entirety just in time for the weekend. The series stars Henry Cavill as Geralt of […]The post Here’s What You Should Know About Geralt of Rivia in Netflix’s ‘The Witcher’ appeared first on Geek.com. 👓 View full article

