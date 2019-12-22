Global  

Maisie Williams talks dire wolves and startups at TechCrunch Disrupt

SFGate Sunday, 22 December 2019 ()
Since wrapping up the last season of Game of Thrones, Maisie Williams has been busy working on a new tech startup. At Techcrunch Disrupt 2019, she described her new venture Daisie, her next potential acting project and dire wolves.
