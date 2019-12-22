Global  

NBC's Peacock streaming service might include live video

engadget Sunday, 22 December 2019 ()
NBC might rely on more than a mix of free and paid tiers to reel you into watching its Peacock service. CNBC sources say the plan is to launch the app or website by immediately playing video, including live material -- you might see NBC News Now bef...
News video: With Kayo, Australia’s Foxtel Happy Cutting Its Own Cord

With Kayo, Australia’s Foxtel Happy Cutting Its Own Cord 02:52

 Live sports used to be the cornerstone of pay-TV providers' bundled strategy. But, with classical pay-TV subscriptions around the world plateauing, many pay-TV companies are now peeling out sports from their bundle, via over-the-top internet streaming offerings. Case in point - Australia's Foxtel,...

Disney+ is Adding a Million Subscribers a Day. Can it Catch Netflix? [Video]Disney+ is Adding a Million Subscribers a Day. Can it Catch Netflix?

Maybe it's all the "Star Wars" and "Frozen" fans signing up to get their fill, but close to a million new subscribers a day are signing up for Disney's newly launched digital streaming service,..

Credit: The Street     Duration: 01:30Published

Thousands of Disney+ accounts stolen by hackers [Video]Thousands of Disney+ accounts stolen by hackers

Hackers started targeting Disney's new streaming service just hours after it was launched on November 12.

Credit: Reuters - 3D Animations (Next Me     Duration: 00:59Published


Recent related news from verified sources

NBC's Peacock streaming service may charge $10 for ad-free viewing

NBCUniversal's Peacock service might be free for some viewers, but the network also appears willing to charge money for the ad-averse. The Information tipsters...
engadget

NBC's 'Peacock' app could have live television streams when launched

NBCUniversal's rival to Apple TV+ will differentiate itself from competitors by providing instant video, a report claims, with users of 'Peacock' potentially...
AppleInsider


