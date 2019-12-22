Global  

Google Nest Hello conveniently catches a real-life grinch snipping Christmas lights

9to5Google Sunday, 22 December 2019 ()
Video surveillance doorbells aren’t without controversy, but there’s no doubt that they provide a sense of security to their owners and opportunities for recourse when someone chooses to do something distasteful. Certainly the most common example is catching porch pirates, but… Christmas light cutting too? more…

The post Google Nest Hello conveniently catches a real-life grinch snipping Christmas lights appeared first on 9to5Google.
