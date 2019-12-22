Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

News24.com | Four dead, numerous homeless after early morning fires in Cape Town

News24 Sunday, 22 December 2019 ()
Days before Christmas, four people were killed and a number left homeless in three separate fires in Cape Town on Sunday morning.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Family left homeless at Christmas after B&Q lorry ploughs through house [Video]Family left homeless at Christmas after B&Q lorry ploughs through house

A family has been left homeless for Christmas after a B&Q articulated lorry ploughed into the side of their £300,000 home this morning. Homeowner David Hill, 31, today told how he was abruptly woken..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 00:29Published

Buddhist monk electrocuted after playing on his phone while connected to a broken charger [Video]Buddhist monk electrocuted after playing on his phone while connected to a broken charger

A Buddhist monk was electrocuted while lying on his bed smoking cigarettes and playing on his mobile phone with a broken charger. Phra Ruengyot, 49, was last seen alive on Thursday (December 12)..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 02:23Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Thieves steal German town fire department’s Christmas tree

BERLIN (AP) — Police in western Germany say thieves have made off with a town fire department’s Christmas tree, lights and all. Mayen police said Thursday...
Seattle Times

You Might Like


Tweets about this

BillEsteem

🙂Bill 🙃Esteem 😗 RT @SABreakingNews: https://t.co/9pa0sT9eGz | Four dead, numerous homeless after early morning fires in Cape Town: Days before Christmas, f… 49 minutes ago

Maxine0304

MW RT @News24: https://t.co/By0KBr5HQV | Four dead, numerous homeless after early morning fires in Cape Town https://t.co/BINnB1Hx5p 1 hour ago

SABreakingNews

SA Breaking News https://t.co/9pa0sT9eGz | Four dead, numerous homeless after early morning fires in Cape Town: Days before Christma… https://t.co/nQWOTLVbSa 2 hours ago

News24

News24 https://t.co/By0KBr5HQV | Four dead, numerous homeless after early morning fires in Cape Town https://t.co/BINnB1Hx5p 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.