Boeing capsule with test dummy lands in New Mexico after aborted flight to space station.

SeattlePI.com Sunday, 22 December 2019 ()
Boeing capsule with test dummy lands in New Mexico after aborted flight to space station.
News video: Boeing Starliner Lands In New Mexico After Inaugural Orbit

Boeing Starliner Lands In New Mexico After Inaugural Orbit 01:44

 The ship ran into technical difficulties and wasn't able to rendezvous with the International Space Station.

Tweets about this

SinanOku5

Sinan Okçu RT @TRTWorldNow: Boeing capsule with test dummy lands in New Mexico after aborted flight to space station – NASA https://t.co/cFmTX40Puf 26 minutes ago

WilliamPorter3

William Neal Porter A picture-perfect launch but a timing error caused the Starliner to not reach the proper orbit to meet up and dock… https://t.co/wG4AjJ5aGc 34 minutes ago

accessana66

accessana RT @AP: BREAKING: A Boeing capsule with a test dummy on board lands in New Mexico after an aborted flight to the International Space Statio… 1 hour ago

ABC21WPTA

ABC21 WPTA News 🚀 Boeing's effort to launch astronauts for NASA could be set back after an aborted capsule flight to the Internatio… https://t.co/BFVDjBgSgL 1 hour ago

pdh71321

Phillip Hall RT @no_silenced: JUST IN: A Boeing capsule with a test dummy on board lands in New Mexico after an aborted flight to the International Spa… 2 hours ago

Ayyafkhan

Afzal Khan RT @business: Boeing’s Starliner has landed in New Mexico after an aborted flight to the International Space Station https://t.co/RuZpSKjvOA 2 hours ago

KnowhereNews

Knowhere News Boeing's new Starliner space capsule went off course after its launch on Friday and will not dock with the Internat… https://t.co/PN86o0yaW8 2 hours ago

SSXman2

S. S. Xman RT @VOANews: 🚀 Boeing's new Starliner capsule went off course after launch Friday and won't dock with the International Space Station durin… 2 hours ago

