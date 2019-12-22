These charts show how the era of rampant Tesla stock volatility could be coming to an end (TSLA) Sunday, 22 December 2019 ( 1 day ago )

· Tesla's stock has hit an all-time high, finally rallying above $400 per share.

· Tesla's market cap is now much larger than GM's, making Tesla the most richly valued US carmaker.

· The move above $400 indicates that Tesla's historic volatility could be a thing of the past.

