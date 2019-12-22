The chief executive of the largest clean tech incubator in North America reveals the 3 things that startups need to survive Sunday, 22 December 2019 ( 2 hours ago )

· Emily Reichert is the CEO of the Boston-based Greentown Labs, the largest clean tech incubator in North America. More than 230 startups have been in the program, including Bevi, Malta, and Sense.

· Since the clean tech bust in the late 2000s, investors have been reluctant to fund startups in the industry. Yet under... · Emily Reichert is the CEO of the Boston-based Greentown Labs, the largest clean tech incubator in North America. More than 230 startups have been in the program, including Bevi, Malta, and Sense.· Since the clean tech bust in the late 2000s, investors have been reluctant to fund startups in the industry. Yet under 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this