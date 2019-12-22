Looking for $600 cardigans or $220 bee venom-infused face serum? Head to this San Francisco street, where expensive everyday items are the norm. Sunday, 22 December 2019 ( 11 hours ago )

· Fillmore Street runs north to south through San Francisco's Pacific Heights, a neighborhood known for housing tech bigwigs and old-moneyed families.

· There's clearly a market for high-end shops full of high price tags, and a six-block stretch of Fillmore Street consists of exactly that.

· We took a stroll, weaving in and... · Fillmore Street runs north to south through San Francisco's Pacific Heights, a neighborhood known for housing tech bigwigs and old-moneyed families.· There's clearly a market for high-end shops full of high price tags, and a six-block stretch of Fillmore Street consists of exactly that.· We took a stroll, weaving in and 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this