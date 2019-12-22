Cruise around on Bird’s 300W Electric Scooter, now down to $349 (Save $250)

Sunday, 22 December 2019 ( 2 days ago )

Today only, as part of its Last-Minute Deals, Consumer Mobility via Amazon offers the Bird 300W Electric Scooter for *$349 shipped*. Having dropped from $599, today’s offer is good for a 42% discount and marks a new all-time low. If you’ve ever traveled to a major city in the United States, odds are you’ve seen or even used a Bird electric scooter before. Today’s offer lets you score your own model from the well-known brand and take advantage of its 15.5MPH top speed and over 15-mile range without the rental fees. Other standout features here include ground effects lights, front shock absorption, and a lightweight design that makes for easy transportation. Rated 4.9/5 stars so far.



