Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Cruise around on Bird’s 300W Electric Scooter, now down to $349 (Save $250)

9to5Toys Sunday, 22 December 2019 ()
Today only, as part of its Last-Minute Deals, Consumer Mobility via Amazon offers the Bird 300W Electric Scooter for *$349 shipped*. Having dropped from $599, today’s offer is good for a 42% discount and marks a new all-time low. If you’ve ever traveled to a major city in the United States, odds are you’ve seen or even used a Bird electric scooter before. Today’s offer lets you score your own model from the well-known brand and take advantage of its 15.5MPH top speed and over 15-mile range without the rental fees. Other standout features here include ground effects lights, front shock absorption, and a lightweight design that makes for easy transportation. Rated 4.9/5 stars so far.

more…

--------------------

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2ojdwfnWwSo

The post Cruise around on Bird’s 300W Electric Scooter, now down to $349 (Save $250) appeared first on 9to5Toys.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 11 Dallas - Published < > Embed
News video: Former Dallas City Council Member Kevin Felder Indicted For Crashing Into Teen On Scooter

Former Dallas City Council Member Kevin Felder Indicted For Crashing Into Teen On Scooter 00:28

 Former Dallas City Council Member Kevin Felder has been indicted for crashing into a teenager on an electric scooter earlier this year.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Red Bike in talks to bring rental moped-style electric scooters to Cincinnati [Video]Red Bike in talks to bring rental moped-style electric scooters to Cincinnati

Red Bike is in talks with California-based scooter manufacturer OjO to bring to Cincinnati seated, electric battery-powered rental scooters, according to the regional bike-share program's executive..

Credit: WCPO Cincinnati     Duration: 02:27Published

Seat celebrates world premiere of the Seat E-Scooter [Video]Seat celebrates world premiere of the Seat E-Scooter

Seat celebrates the world premiere of the Seat E-Scooter concept at the smart city expo in Barcelona. With a range of up to 115 kilometres and a top speed of 100 km/h, the electric scooter is the ideal..

Credit: News2do     Duration: 12:05Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Segway-Ninebot is getting into the electric moped and scooter game

Segway-Ninebot is getting into the electric moped and scooter gameSegway-Ninebot is taking its expertise in small electric vehicles and applying it to something slightly bigger. Two things, in fact: a new electric moped and an...
The Verge

Today in Christmas miracles: a failed electric scooter company is getting bailed out

Today in Christmas miracles: a failed electric scooter company is getting bailed outIt’s a Christmas micromobility miracle! Failed scooter business Unicorn is getting bailed out by rival company Unagi, after Unicorn had to shut down...
The Verge


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.