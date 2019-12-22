Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Boeing Starliner is the first US-made crew capsule to land on the ground

engadget Sunday, 22 December 2019 ()
The inaugural Starliner test flight didn't go according to plan, but it still made a little bit of history. Boeing's spacecraft landed safely at New Mexico's White Sands Missile Range at 7:58AM Eastern, making it the first US-made, crew-ready capsul...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: WESH - Published < > Embed
News video: Boeing's Starliner crew capsule to launch for the first time Friday

Boeing's Starliner crew capsule to launch for the first time Friday 02:50

 Boeing's Starliner crew capsule to launch for the first time Friday

You Might Like


Tweets about this

ajsolorzano

Alberto J Solórzano🇻🇪🇺🇸 Boeing Starliner is the first US-made crew capsule to land on the ground https://t.co/hjMLC0QtvG 2 minutes ago

BuySellRentBiz

Buy Sell Rent Biz RT @peeterdog: Boeing’s Starliner crew spacecraft nails desert landing, a first for a U.S.-made, human-rated capsule https://t.co/PolnNJ83w… 5 minutes ago

DSMWcom

DSMWcom Boeing Starliner is the first US-made crew capsule to land on the ground https://t.co/TTKd3l5eGQ 6 minutes ago

peeterdog

DanielFreelancer Boeing’s Starliner crew spacecraft nails desert landing, a first for a U.S.-made, human-rated capsule… https://t.co/Yr3XKQ3ONK 10 minutes ago

GadgetMondo

Gadget Mondo Boeing Starliner is the first US-made crew capsule to land on the ground https://t.co/6GTvoT6X6I 12 minutes ago

TechPowerNews

Tech Power News Boeing Starliner is the first US-made crew capsule to land on the ground https://t.co/fG8Q5bxXn7 https://t.co/zZLSbBV7Dq 15 minutes ago

wuzhir

wuzhir (English pronunciation, was•here) RT @engadget: Boeing Starliner is the first US-made crew capsule to land on the ground https://t.co/CDEY3oSL3S https://t.co/iUmd3hjHvx 15 minutes ago

Klimasense

Klimasense Boeing Starliner is the first US-made crew capsule to land on the ground https://t.co/UtPcUSTzq7 25 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.