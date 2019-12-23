News24.com | New evidence emerges in Trump impeachment | Hong Kong rally for Uighurs: WATCH the top world news videos for today

Schumer demands witnesses at impeachment trial, citing new email | Chaos at Hong Kong rally for China's Uighurs; here are the top world news videos for today. *WATCH.*

You Might Like

Tweets about this papsnoekvibes RT @News24: https://t.co/By0KBr5HQV | New evidence emerges in Trump impeachment | Hong Kong rally for Uighurs: WATCH the top world news vid… 35 minutes ago 🇿🇦🇮🇱🇺🇸Jesus is Lord Fake news from @News24 New evidence emerges in Trump impeachment | Hong Kong rally for Uighurs: WATCH the top worl… https://t.co/eKHZF7AP4c 54 minutes ago 🙂Bill 🙃Esteem 😗 RT @SABreakingNews: https://t.co/9pa0sT9eGz | New evidence emerges in Trump impeachment | Hong Kong rally for Uighurs: WATCH the top world… 2 hours ago Breaking News https://t.co/Nb22wOjzhm | New evidence emerges in Trump impeachment | Hong Kong rally for Uighurs: WATCH the top wo… https://t.co/2kcY1jVWMu 2 hours ago SA Breaking News https://t.co/9pa0sT9eGz | New evidence emerges in Trump impeachment | Hong Kong rally for Uighurs: WATCH the top wo… https://t.co/5DGesgAzYU 2 hours ago News24 https://t.co/By0KBr5HQV | New evidence emerges in Trump impeachment | Hong Kong rally for Uighurs: WATCH the top wo… https://t.co/q1dDBmSXxX 2 hours ago