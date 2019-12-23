Global  

News24.com | New evidence emerges in Trump impeachment | Hong Kong rally for Uighurs: WATCH the top world news videos for today

News24 Monday, 23 December 2019 ()
Schumer demands witnesses at impeachment trial, citing new email | Chaos at Hong Kong rally for China's Uighurs; here are the top world news videos for today. *WATCH.*
Credit: euronews (in English) - Published < > Embed
News video: Hong Kong protest at China's treatment of Uighurs ends in violent clashes

Hong Kong protest at China's treatment of Uighurs ends in violent clashes 01:07

 Police clashed with demonstrators in Hong Kong as a rally in support of China's Uighur community descended into chaosView on euronews

