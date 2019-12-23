Global  

Beware! This Popular Chat App Is An Alleged Spy Tool For The UAE

Fossbytes Monday, 23 December 2019
The popular, fast, and “secure” messaging app known as Totok is most likely a surveillance tool for the government of UAE, according to a US intelligence report. The chatting app had 70,000+ positive reviews and was downloaded by millions of users before Google removed the app from the Google Play Store, followed by Apple’s App […]

