Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Boeing Starliner Successfully Lands on Earth After Aborted Flight

geek.com Monday, 23 December 2019 ()
Boeing Starliner Successfully Lands on Earth After Aborted FlightThe Boeing CST-100 Starliner spacecraft after it landed in White Sands, New Mexico, Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019 (via Bill Ingalls/NASA)

Boeing’s CST-100 Starliner completed the first land touchdown of a human-rated capsule in U.S. history. Sure, the spacecraft didn’t reach its expected orbit or dock to the International Space Station as planned. But […]

The post Boeing Starliner Successfully Lands on Earth After Aborted Flight appeared first on Geek.com.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 4 Denver - Published < > Embed
News video: Starliner Capsule Lands After Aborted Mission

Starliner Capsule Lands After Aborted Mission 00:31

 Boeing landed its Starliner Capsule in the New Mexico desert early Sunday morning.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

TINTechBloggers

TIN-Tech Bloggers Boeing Starliner Successfully Lands on Earth After Aborted Flight (Stephanie Mlot/Gearlog) https://t.co/Wivvavv5lA 17 minutes ago

WendyTXUSA

乐呵家 RT @ABC: Boeing Starliner successfully lands in New Mexico after aborted mission to International Space Station. https://t.co/eRfXuMOKo1 ht… 30 minutes ago

marsmellowspop

MarshmallowPop News Boeing Starliner Successfully Lands on Earth After Aborted Flight https://t.co/hKqBOdqtx7 https://t.co/pSrTjz4jD1 2 hours ago

geekdotcom

Geek.com Boeing Starliner Successfully Lands on Earth After Aborted Flight https://t.co/GdchaGUCij https://t.co/QglvlIm4TQ 2 hours ago

popmechsa

Popular Mechanics South Africa Boeing’s Starliner spacecraft which successfully launched last week, returned to Earth six days earlier than expect… https://t.co/joiwh5VnlV 2 hours ago

CamiloF65298808

Camilo Fernández Boeing Starliner Successfully Lands on Earth After Aborted Flight https://t.co/f8oQrcMRKn https://t.co/418ypaxo2U 2 hours ago

BotZiny

Ziny_The_Replicant Boeing Starliner Successfully Lands on Earth After Aborted Flight https://t.co/8aIQeNc6O8 https://t.co/OKD1ojheLK 2 hours ago

GeeksShare

Geeks Share Boeing Starliner Successfully Lands on Earth After Aborted Flight - Geek https://t.co/ZnB21y2Nbs 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.