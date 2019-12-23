Security concerns and the benefits of 5G -- IoT and edge predictions for 2020 Monday, 23 December 2019 ( 1 hour ago )

Internet of Things devices are now an accepted part of our home and business lives. They've led to increased focus on edge computing too thanks to the large volumes of data they generate, but what do industry experts think is going to happen in this sector in 2020? Karl Sigler, threat intelligence manager at Trustwave SpiderLabs thinks the dev-security lifecycle will become the Achilles heel for IoT devices. "IoT devices are not getting any safer. With the huge influx of IoT devices in homes and organizations, the attack surface targeted by criminals is just getting larger and more diverse. Manufacturers… [Continue Reading] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Emily Louise RT @kimmariesmith: Security concerns and the benefits of 5G -- IoT and edge predictions for 2020 https://t.co/19J3MyA7JM via @BetaNews and… 11 minutes ago plugilo Security concerns and the benefits of 5G -- IoT and edge predictions for 2020 https://t.co/YXoGlHEKz1 Internet of T… https://t.co/lvaXWW9iJ1 16 minutes ago Tech L0G 🇺🇸🇬🇧📝 Security concerns and the benefits of 5G -- IoT and edge predictions for 2020 https://t.co/RnfGxF2ipR 26 minutes ago Ian Barker RT @BetaNews: Security concerns and the benefits of 5G -- IoT and edge predictions for 2020 https://t.co/OAXfetemT8 https://t.co/E00Z4WdDI6 29 minutes ago Kim Smith Security concerns and the benefits of 5G -- IoT and edge predictions for 2020 https://t.co/19J3MyA7JM via @BetaNews… https://t.co/zUbSsRREwR 42 minutes ago BetaNews.com Security concerns and the benefits of 5G -- IoT and edge predictions for 2020 https://t.co/OAXfetemT8 https://t.co/E00Z4WdDI6 47 minutes ago Kimberly BetaNews | Security concerns and the benefits of 5G -- IoT and edge predictions for 2020 https://t.co/927I9Fbuok 47 minutes ago TrueMeNews In the end, simply looking out for U.S. security concerns above immediate economic benefits might have been the poi… https://t.co/lQzTPtGgpd 5 hours ago