Go read this Slate report on presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg’s mysterious Wikipedia supporter

The Verge Monday, 23 December 2019 ()
Democratic presidential candidate and South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg. | Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

As far as crimes of vanity go, editing your own Wikipedia page is an extremely relatable one. After all, who doesn’t want some control over their public image? But if you’re hoping to be president of the USA, what at first seems like a slight misdeed becomes something more revealing (even if it pales in comparison to the known activities of the current president).

In this fascinating story from Slate, reporter Ashley Feinberg lays out the mystery of a Wikipedia user named “Streeling,” who appears to be an unusually close follower of Pete Buttigieg, a candidate for the Democratic presidential nomination. Although the Buttigieg campaign denies all connection with “Streeling,” the account has edited the 37-year-old politician’s page...
News video: Buttigieg, Warren spar over fundrasing at debate

Buttigieg, Warren spar over fundrasing at debate 01:34

 Rising Democratic candidate Pete Buttigieg came under attack during a debate among U.S. presidential hopefuls on Thursday (December 19), as his rivals questioned his lack of Washington experience and criticized his fundraising from wealthy donors.

