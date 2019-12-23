Go read this Slate report on presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg’s mysterious Wikipedia supporter Monday, 23 December 2019 ( 1 hour ago )

Democratic presidential candidate and South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg. | Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images



As far as crimes of vanity go, editing your own Wikipedia page is an extremely relatable one. After all, who doesn’t want some control over their public image? But if you’re hoping to be president of the USA, what at first seems like a slight misdeed becomes something more revealing (even if it pales in comparison to the known activities of the current president).



In this fascinating story from Slate, reporter Ashley Feinberg lays out the mystery of a Wikipedia user named "Streeling," who appears to be an unusually close follower of Pete Buttigieg, a candidate for the Democratic presidential nomination. Although the Buttigieg campaign denies all connection with "Streeling," the account has edited the 37-year-old politician's page...

