Apple removes popular chat app ToTok after reports that it’s a govt spy tool Monday, 23 December 2019 ( 2 hours ago )

Apple has removed ToTok from the App Store after a classified intelligence assessment and a New York Times investigation said that the app was a spy tool used by the United Arab Emirates.



The chat app, which last week became one of the most downloaded social apps in the USA, was revealed to be feeding highly sensitive personal data to the UAE government …



more…



The post Apple removes popular chat app ToTok after reports that it’s a govt spy tool appeared first on 9to5Mac. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Anthony Singelis  Apple removes popular chat app ToTok after reports that it’s a govt spy tool https://t.co/nlNNqHeMwr 9 minutes ago أمين اليَحياوي RT @9to5mac: Apple removes popular chat app ToTok after reports that it's a govt spy tool https://t.co/G0jSmAV1ZX by @benlovejoy https://t.… 11 minutes ago MacHash Apple removes popular chat app ToTok after reports that it's a govt spy tool https://t.co/qfOl4JqRne $AAPL https://t.co/NBzi3sNWSL 12 minutes ago ElectroGeek Apple removes popular chat app ToTok after reports that it’s a govt spy tool https://t.co/Mvn3Gz8s2r https://t.co/IYl75vP90H 16 minutes ago Apple News Apple removes popular chat app ToTok after reports that it’s a govt spy tool via 9to5mac https://t.co/xVfqfX9ZaX 17 minutes ago 𝔓𝔦𝔬𝔱𝔯 𝔇𝔶𝔟𝔦𝔢𝔠 Apple removes popular chat app ToTok after reports that its a govt spy tool https://t.co/Ed5a6hjHb6 19 minutes ago Nyson Retail Apple removes popular chat app ToTok after reports that it's a govt spy tool https://t.co/jluQlblEB8 via @benlovejoy 20 minutes ago Márcio M. Silva Apple removes popular chat app ToTok after reports that it’s a govt spy tool https://t.co/lfiCCV9558 https://t.co/9mZvOTOrpH 40 minutes ago