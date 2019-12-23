Global  

Apple removes popular chat app ToTok after reports that it’s a govt spy tool

9to5Mac Monday, 23 December 2019 ()
Apple has removed ToTok from the App Store after a classified intelligence assessment and a New York Times investigation said that the app was a spy tool used by the United Arab Emirates.

The chat app, which last week became one of the most downloaded social apps in the USA, was revealed to be feeding highly sensitive personal data to the UAE government …

Apple removes popular chat app ToTok after reports that it's a govt spy tool
