Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite details leak

Monday, 23 December 2019 ( 8 hours ago )

Rumored Galaxy S10 Lite. | @Onleaks



Specs for Samsung’s Galaxy S10 Lite have coalesced ahead of its imminent European launch. WinFuture.de posted details based upon a data sheet they’ve seen that match up nicely with previous rumors and FCC filings.



Specs include a 6.7-inch Infinity-O hole-punch display with 2400 x 1080 pixels and 20:9 aspect ratio, a Snapdragon (not Exynos) 855 chipset, 8GB RAM, and 128GB of storage with microSD slot for expansion. There’s a 48 megapixel (f/2.0) main camera with optical image stabilization dubbed “tilt-OIS,” flanked by a 12 megapixel (f/2.2) ultra-wide and 5 megapixel (f/2.4) macro. Up front is a 32 megapixel (f/2.2) shooter. Inside the 8.1-mm thick chassis you’ll find a beefy 4,500mAh battery with 45W fast-charging support.







