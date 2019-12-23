Global  

San Francisco accidentally made it illegal for city employees to use iPhones

9to5Mac Monday, 23 December 2019 ()
San Francisco accidentally made it illegal for city employees to use iPhones with Face ID after it banned the use of face recognition technology in May. The city had to amend the law last week to make iPhones legal to use.

San Francisco isn’t the only city to have discovered this issue with bans intended to outlaw the indiscriminate use of face recognition on the street for public and corporate surveillance…

