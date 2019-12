Boeing CEO out following 737 Max fiasco, will be replaced by current board chairman Monday, 23 December 2019 ( 37 minutes ago )

Boeing’s CEO Dennis A. Muilenburg is CEO no longer, the company announced today. Effective January 13, 2020 current Board Chairman David L. Calhoun takes over the top executive officer spot at the aerospace company, and becomes President as well. This is far from a surprising decision: Boeing’s year has been marked primarily by its handling […] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this