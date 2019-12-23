Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Stranger Things is now a pinball machine that lets you fight the Demogorgon

The Verge Monday, 23 December 2019 ()
Stranger Things is now a pinball machine that lets you fight the DemogorgonImage: Stern Pinball

Today, the pinball wizards at Stern Pinball announced a new machine based on Netflix’s hit series Stranger Things. That’s pretty meta, given the show’s reverence for 1980s nostalgia, but the machine seems to bring a lot of modern ideas to the table. Honestly, it looks pretty awesome.

The Stranger Things machine comes in three versions — Pro, Premium, and Limited Edition — and they all look to be packed with cool Stranger Things art and references.

Image: Stern Pinball

Image: Stern Pinball

The Premium and Limited Edition versions of the machine might be worth seeking out on their own, though, because they apparently have a built-in video projector that can display images and animations directly on...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Top things to do in Cincinnati this weekend: Nov. 21-24 [Video]Top things to do in Cincinnati this weekend: Nov. 21-24

Roll into the weekend with the return of one of the biggest pinball machine conventions in the Midwest. Then fill yourself with tacos at Condado Taco in Oakley before taking in the holiday cheer at..

Credit: WCPO Cincinnati     Duration: 01:36Published

Coolest Arcades: Pinball’s making a comeback here [Video]Coolest Arcades: Pinball’s making a comeback here

Ever seen the inner workings of a pinball machine? At Modern Pinball NYC, gamers can enjoy the machines and are encouraged to learn how they work too.

Credit: Zoom.in STUDIO     Duration: 03:02Published


Tweets about this

HackAWeek

Dean Segovis 🔧OG Maker🔨 Another one to add to the collection? @jeriellsworth Stranger Things is now a pinball machine that lets you fight t… https://t.co/M7CeWvofbN 33 seconds ago

ComicBookNOW

ComicBook NOW! New STRANGER THINGS PINBALL MACHINES Revealed https://t.co/7hSqkHl79b https://t.co/sLlGf8lijl 49 seconds ago

WWG

WWG Stern Pinball's new Stranger Things pinball machines bring the Demogorgon to simulated life. https://t.co/J1oJ70xrcE https://t.co/HBQEOeCaJH 2 minutes ago

Toni_chacon

tony Chacon Stranger Things is now a pinball machine that lets you fight the Demogorgon https://t.co/y9iF7PMIgg https://t.co/H6ZRFznKe8 2 minutes ago

tukemenone

CHOCOLABRAND RT @roarworthy: Is that a disturbance from the Upside Down? No, it's just the new Stranger Things pinball machine from @sternpinballinc! Ch… 5 minutes ago

DynamoCooligan

Jeff Strong RT @ComicBook: Stern Pinball's new Stranger Things pinball machines bring the Demogorgon to simulated life. https://t.co/ObiwPmx8z8 https:/… 5 minutes ago

eduard_yegor

Eduard Yegor Stranger Things is now a pinball machine that lets you fight the Demogorgon https://t.co/CRYSPywHed https://t.co/FCZQ3EIUXH 6 minutes ago

rss2_theverge

theverge_rss Stranger Things is now a pinball machine that lets you fight the Demogorgon https://t.co/QKkf3uVu3y https://t.co/iFLyh8A47X 15 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.