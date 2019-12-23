Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Boeing CEO pushed out amid 737 Max crisis

The Verge Monday, 23 December 2019 ()
Boeing CEO pushed out amid 737 Max crisisPhoto by Alex Wong/Getty Images

Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenburg is leaving the company a little more than one year after the first of two fatal crashes involving the company’s 737 Max aircraft, the company announced Monday. Boeing says Muilenburg resigned in its press release, though it also says that the board of directors “decided that a change in leadership was necessary.” The New York Times reports that he was fired.

Muilenburg will be replaced by David L. Calhoun, who currently serves as the chairman of Boeing’s board of directors. Calhoun will also become the company’s president and will retain his chairman post. There will be a “brief transition period” while Calhoun “exits his non-Boeing commitments,” during which the company’s chief financial officer Greg Smith...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Rumble - Published < > Embed
News video: Boeing CEO Pushed Out Over 737 Max Crisis

Boeing CEO Pushed Out Over 737 Max Crisis 00:28

 Boeing CEO Pushed Out Over 737 Max Crisis

Recent related videos from verified sources

Boeing CEO Out After Year of Crises [Video]Boeing CEO Out After Year of Crises

Boeing's CEO Dennis Muilenburg steps down to be replaced by Chairman David Calhoun in January.

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 02:39Published

Boeing To Suspend 737 Max Production [Video]Boeing To Suspend 737 Max Production

Business Insider reports Boeing will halt production of its 737 Max narrow-body jet in January. The jet has been grounded worldwide since the crash of Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302. It was the second..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:39Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Boeing's CEO Dennis Muilenburg has been fired as the company continues to battle fallout from its 737 Max crisis (BA)

Boeing's CEO Dennis Muilenburg has been fired as the company continues to battle fallout from its 737 Max crisis (BA)** · *Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenburg has been fired, the company's board of directors announced Monday as it continues to battle the fallout from the 737 Max...
Business Insider Also reported by •MashableBrisbane TimesReutersThe AgeCBC.caFrance 24

Boeing fires CEO as 737 MAX crisis deepens

Boeing has sacked its CEO Dennis Muilenburg as the crisis around its 737 MAX jet and two fatal crashes deepened, and after a failed test of its space capsule.
SBS Also reported by •Brisbane TimesNPRWorldNewsReutersThe AgeCBC.caFrance 24SFGate

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.