'What is a Steam Card?': A complete guide to Steam gift cards, including how to buy and send them digitally

Business Insider Monday, 23 December 2019
'What is a Steam Card?': A complete guide to Steam gift cards, including how to buy and send them digitally**

· *A Steam card is a gift card that can be redeemed through Steam for credit.*
· *Credit from Steam cards can be used to buy games, downloadable content, and in-game content.*
· *Physical Steam cards usually come in denominations of $20, $30, $50, and $100. Digital cards come in denominations of $5, $10, $25, $50, and...
News video: Use caution before purchasing gift cards

Use caution before purchasing gift cards 01:14

 If you are running out of time and ideas for holiday gifts, you may want to consider a gift card. But, before you choose this option, there are a few things that you might want to consider.

Watch Out For Gift Card Scams [Video]Watch Out For Gift Card Scams

Veuer’s Elizabeth Keatinge tells us about a new gift card scam to watch out for.

A surprising number of Americans don't know their credit score, do you? [Video]A surprising number of Americans don't know their credit score, do you?

One in eight Americans are unaware of their credit score, according to new research. The poll of 2,000 Americans discovered 13 percent of those studied have literally no idea what their current credit..

