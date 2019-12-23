Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Smartphone Accessories: Aukey 90-Degree Lightning Cable Two-Pack $8, more

9to5Toys Monday, 23 December 2019 ()
Aukey Store US via Amazon offers a two-pack of its 90-Degree MFi 3.3-Foot Lightning Cables for *$7.94 Prime shipped* when applying code *H2OAQ5VJ *at checkout. Typically selling for $15, that’s good for a 45% discount, is $2 under our previous mention, and the best price we’ve seen. Differing from the traditional Lightning cable design, Aukey’s MFi charging cord sports a 90-degree connector. This makes using your iPhone while charging more convenient, and it’s also less stressful for the cable. Plus, picking up two gives you an option for using in bed or on the couch and elsewhere through your home. Rated 4/5 stars from over 405 customers.

-More smartphone accessories:-

· Anker’s Christmas Week Sale starts at *$12*: Batteries, cables, audio, much more
· Lecone 18W USB-C PD Charger: *$13* (Reg. $18) | Amazon

· w/ code *83TT2EVL*

· Twelve South accessories return to Black Friday prices: Curve $41, Backpack $31, much *more*
· Speck iPhone 11 Pro Max Presidio Grip Case:* **$19.50* (Reg. $24) | Amazon
· Braided Nylon USB-C Cable: *$3.50* (Reg. $7) | Amazon

· w/ on-page coupon + code* YYQ2W246*

· Fossil Carlyle Steel Smartwatch hits Amazon low at *$172* (Reg. $219)
· Lecone 10W Qi Charging Car Mount: *$14* (Reg. $20) | Amazon

· w/ code *QU8OACFO*

-Deals still live from the weekend:-

· Samsung Adaptive Fast Charging Vehicle Charger: *$15* (Reg. $30) | Samsung
· Xcentz Portable Charger 10000mAh 18W PD, Portable: *$15* (Reg. $20) | Amazon

· w/ code *9TYK8AU5*

more…

--------------------

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2ojdwfnWwSo

The post Smartphone Accessories: Aukey 90-Degree Lightning Cable Two-Pack $8, more appeared first on 9to5Toys.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: ABC Action News - Published < > Embed
News video: Tampa Bay Lightning score 3 power-play goals in 6-1 rout of Florida Panthers

Tampa Bay Lightning score 3 power-play goals in 6-1 rout of Florida Panthers 00:38

 The Tampa Bay Lightning got off to a good start in a stretch of six consecutive games against division opponents. Victor Hedman had two goals and an assist, Brayden Point had a four-point game and the Lightning scored three power-play goals in a 6-1 win over the Florida Panthers on Monday night....

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Buddhist monk electrocuted after playing on his phone while connected to a broken charger [Video]Buddhist monk electrocuted after playing on his phone while connected to a broken charger

A Buddhist monk was electrocuted while lying on his bed smoking cigarettes and playing on his mobile phone with a broken charger. Phra Ruengyot, 49, was last seen alive on Thursday (December 12)..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 02:23Published

Black Lightning S03E07 The Book of Resistance Chapter Two [Video]Black Lightning S03E07 The Book of Resistance Chapter Two

Black Lightning 3x07 "The Book of Resistance: Chapter Two" Season 3 Episode 7 Promo Trailer - ANISSA REACHES OUT TO JEFFERSON FOR HELP - Anissa (Nafessa Williams) and Jefferson (Cress Williams) have a..

Credit: Teaser-Trailer.com     Duration: 00:20Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Smartphone Accessories: Aukey Key Series Bluetooth Earbuds $25 (50% off), more

Key Series US (an Aukey-affiliated seller with 100% positive all-time feedback) via Amazon is currently offering its B80 In-ear Bluetooth Headphones for *$24.99...
9to5Toys


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.