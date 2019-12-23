Smartphone Accessories: Aukey 90-Degree Lightning Cable Two-Pack $8, more
Monday, 23 December 2019 () Aukey Store US via Amazon offers a two-pack of its 90-Degree MFi 3.3-Foot Lightning Cables for *$7.94 Prime shipped* when applying code *H2OAQ5VJ *at checkout. Typically selling for $15, that’s good for a 45% discount, is $2 under our previous mention, and the best price we’ve seen. Differing from the traditional Lightning cable design, Aukey’s MFi charging cord sports a 90-degree connector. This makes using your iPhone while charging more convenient, and it’s also less stressful for the cable. Plus, picking up two gives you an option for using in bed or on the couch and elsewhere through your home. Rated 4/5 stars from over 405 customers.
-More smartphone accessories:-
· Anker’s Christmas Week Sale starts at *$12*: Batteries, cables, audio, much more
· Lecone 18W USB-C PD Charger: *$13* (Reg. $18) | Amazon
· w/ code *83TT2EVL*
· Twelve South accessories return to Black Friday prices: Curve $41, Backpack $31, much *more*
· Speck iPhone 11 Pro Max Presidio Grip Case:* **$19.50* (Reg. $24) | Amazon
· Braided Nylon USB-C Cable: *$3.50* (Reg. $7) | Amazon
The Tampa Bay Lightning got off to a good start in a stretch of six consecutive games against division opponents. Victor Hedman had two goals and an assist, Brayden Point had a four-point game and the Lightning scored three power-play goals in a 6-1 win over the Florida Panthers on Monday night....
Black Lightning 3x07 "The Book of Resistance: Chapter Two" Season 3 Episode 7 Promo Trailer - ANISSA REACHES OUT TO JEFFERSON FOR HELP - Anissa (Nafessa Williams) and Jefferson (Cress Williams) have a..