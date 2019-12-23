Global  

Sling TV gets more expensive, raises cheapest subscription price to $30

The Verge Monday, 23 December 2019
Photo by Chris Welch / The Verge

The cheap days of Sling TV are over. Dish’s internet TV service is raising the price of both of its subscription packages, Sling Blue and Sling Orange, to $30 each per month. Subscribing to both bundles of channels now costs $45, which is a few bucks shy of competitors like YouTube TV ($49.99 / mo).

Sling TV notes that “this is the first time Sling Blue customers have seen a price increase; the price of Sling Orange has remained stable since June 2018.” But it’s fitting that this news comes as the year draws to a close, as it continues the upward trend of subscription costs for these cable replacement services in 2019. Hulu with Live TV, YouTube TV, and AT&T TV Now all saw significant price hikes in 2019.

